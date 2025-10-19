Oregon football took out last week’s frustration on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, racing to a blowout first half and putting the game well out of reach by halftime as Oregon’s offense poured in points in a statement bounce-back.

Quarterback Dante Moore steered the attack, slicing through Rutgers’ defense and finding playmakers downfield. Moore completed 14 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters via ESPN Box Score, and Oregon’s ground game chewed up yards between the tackles. Noah Whittington rushed 11 times for 125 yards and two scores, while Jordon Davison added 100 yards and a touchdown on just three carries. The Ducks totaled 310 rushing yards as a team.

After a sloppy showing in a loss at Indiana last week that left questions about Oregon football's consistency, the Ducks came out with a different edge. Coaches preached urgency, and the players responded with sustained drives, explosive plays, and a defense that turned Rutgers’ possessions into short fields and punts. The result felt like a team letting off steam and reminding everyone why it still ranks among the country’s best.

Kenyon Sadiq emerged as a go-to option, hauling in four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Dakorien Moore and Jamari Johnson delivered chunk gains that kept Rutgers on its heels. Oregon finished the period with a balanced attack that prevented the Scarlet Knights from pinning their ears back and dictating tempo.

Rutgers never found a rhythm. The Scarlet Knights’ early 51-yard field goal was a brief spark, but Rutgers managed only 79 passing yards and struggled to move the ball consistently. Turnovers and short fields compounded problems against an Oregon defense that didn’t need to be perfect to dominate.