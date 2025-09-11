North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick earned his first collegiate win Saturday over Charlotte. Still, the critics are still out in full force, notably Paul Finebaum.

Known for his fiery and often outlandish opinions, the ESPN personality roasted Belichick. Finebaum dropped two words to describe the Belichick era of UNC football so far.

“Fairly laughable,” Finebaum began on the Rich Eisen Show Thursday.

The verbose media personality, however, insisted he's secretly rooting for the legendary head coach.

“I want to be a fan of Bill Belichick, but he makes it impossible,” Finebaum told Eisen. “The first game was just an absolute and total disaster on the biggest stage that he will ever have at North Carolina. The second game meant nothing. I mean they’re playing at Charlotte, not exactly the bastion of college football.”

Bill Belichick still scrutinized after North Carolina's loss to TCU

Belichick has the Tar Heels 1-1 overall with Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Richmond next on deck.

A vast majority of the CFB world has grown underwhelmed by Belichick's current CFB run. He's even caused quite the stir with his former employer the New England Patriots.

Belichick banned the Patriots from sending scouts to Chapel Hill. The move emboldens Belichick's continued rift with the franchise that pushed him out after a two-decade run. Even after guiding the Pats to all six of their Super Bowl titles in the 2000s decade.

Belichick is undergoing high pressured demands out of the gate. One insider revealed North Carolina boosters are adamant Belichick leads a winning product right away.

UNC managed to move slightly up in the Atlantic Coast Conference Power Rankings after beating Charlotte, but only two spots to No. 14.

North Carolina is expected to handle business against the Spiders this weekend. The ‘Heels enter this contest as a 21.5-point favorite, but a Richmond upset will fuel more fierce critics, especially Finebaum.