After much uncertainty on if Abdul Carter would participate in any activities ahead of the NFL Draft because of an apparent foot injury, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says that surgery will not be needed and he will work out at his March 28 pro day at Penn State, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”

Carter is the projected No. 1 pick in the draft, and many wondered how serious his foot injury was, but it looks like he'll be ready to go and showcase his skills to the teams looking to select him.

Abdul Carter to participate in pro day

Before the latest update, there were options on the table after finding out about Carter's foot injury, and one would have required a screw to be inserted. With that, he would start working and running out in about eight weeks, which is around the same time as the draft.

Carter was already not participating in workouts at the scouting combine because of a shoulder injury that he sufferd in the College Football Playoff. Another injury like his foot would have probably raised some red flags about his durability, and there's no question that some teams could still be worried.

With the Tennessee Titans having the No. 1 pick, there's a good chance that they could go the route of selecting the best defensive player in the draft. There's also a chance that he falls to No. 2 and Cleveland Browns select him, especially with all the drama surrounding Myles Garrett.

If the Titans and Browns fail to select, the New York Giants would gladly take him with the No. 3 pick and add to their solid defensive line. It'll be interesting to see where Carter lands on draft day.