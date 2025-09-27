Penn State football coach James Franklin is hoping to pick up a big win on Saturday against Oregon. Before that contest, Franklin visited the ESPN College GameDay set. Franklin delivered a special gift to one of the show's panelists, Nick Saban. Franklin handed Saban a Lion suit before the Nittany Lions' big game.

Saban actually donned the suit after Franklin gifted it to him. While Saban was speaking with Franklin about his Penn State team, the head coach interjected to compliment Saban on the outfit.

“You look beautiful,” Franklin said to Saban.

The Penn State-Oregon game is a rematch of last season's Big Ten championship game. Oregon won that game. Penn State hopes to exact revenge in State College.

The Nittany Lions and the Ducks are both undefeated heading into Saturday's contest. Oregon is 4-0 under Dan Lanning, with big wins this year so far over Oregon State, Northwestern and Oklahoma State.

Penn State football has victories so far this season over Villanova, Nevada and FIU.

Penn State hopes to win a national championship under James Franklin

The Nittany Lions made the College Football Playoff last season under Franklin, for the first time. Penn State advanced all the way to a semi-final, before losing to Notre Dame. Penn State fans want even more from the team this year.

It's reasonable to expect some big things from this Penn State squad. The Nittany Lions have a lot of key returning players from that CFP team. One of them is quarterback Drew Allar. Allar has thrown so far this year for 626 passing yards and four touchdowns. He is one of the most experienced starting quarterbacks this year in the Big Ten.

The College GameDay hosts made light of how important this game is for Penn State.

“Penn State needs to win on a stage like this to elevate a really good program to an elite championship-caliber program,” host Rece Davis said during the show, per 247Sports.

Penn State and Oregon play Saturday at 7:30 ET. This is Penn State's first conference game of the season.