The 2025 college football season is just around the corner! After a run to the Semifinal last season in an intense battle with Notre Dame, the Penn State Nittany Lions came up just short of a chance for a national championship. Head coach James Franklin and his coaching staff will see a lot of starters return on offense, including one of the best dynamic duos in all of the sport.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are two of the best running backs in school history and are among the best in all of college football this season. The dynamic duo splits reps, and they each have something special about their game that complements each other.

Allen received more of the carries last season, but Singleton is utilized a lot more in the passing game. Allen carried the rock 220 times last season for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Singleton carried it 172 times for 1,099 yards and 12 TDs. Singleton averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season, which was among the best in the NCAA with at least 150+ carries. Allen only caught 18 passes last season, while Singleton caught 41 as a bigger part of the passing game.

The duo is inching closer to the record books, and Franklin is aware of it.

“It's amazing that Nicholas Singleton & Kaytron Allen have the chance to be our all-time leading rushers, No. 1 and No. 2, and they've shared the role.”

With another 1,000-yard season, Singleton will break the all-time rushing record currently held by Evan Royster at 3,932. Singleton is currently at 2,912 yards, and Allen is right behind him at 2,877. These two could be at the very top of the list by the end of next season. Saquon Barkley is currently second all-time with 3,843 yards. Passing one of the best college running backs of all time would be a huge honor for the two Nittany Lions.

Penn State will begin the season against Nevada at home as they begin another quest to the College Football Playoff.