The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-0 on the season after a couple of blowout performances against Nevada and Florida International. The defense has been almost perfect, and while the offense has not been off to the greatest start, they still have a lot to look forward to on that side of the ball in Happy Valley.

There is a ton of talent on offense. Drew Allar is going to make a major leap this season under center, and the hope is that he can trim down the mistakes to become one of the top NFL QB prospects. The rushing attack is Penn State's bread and butter with six rushing touchdowns in two games. Nicholas Singleton has three, while Kaytron Allen has two. Backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer ran one in as well.

Singleton and Allen form the best running back duo in the nation. It is going to be very tough to form a duo better than that this season. They split reps almost evenly, but Allen has 24 carries to Singleton's 21. They have a short sample size in two games. However, Allen has seen a bit more success in terms of yards and yards per carry. Allen has 187 rush yards on 7.8 per carry. Those are amazing numbers in two games while splitting reps. As for Singleton, he has 95 yards on a 4.5 per carry average. His longest rush is 16 yards, while Allen has a long one at 67.

Head coach James Franklin is not worried about what is considered a slow start for an elite talent in Singleton.

Article Continues Below

James Franklin says he spoke with Nicholas Singleton yesterday about “overthinking” on gameday. “[He’s] overthinking some things and trying to play perfect rather than just letting it rip.” #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/OIbx5oNwve — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) September 8, 2025

“I had a conversation with Nick (Singleton) yesterday,” Franklin said. “I think a little bit like Drew (Allar), he was thinking too much, and I think he is getting coached in some areas that I think are going to be important for growth, and I see him getting better.”

Penn State will now have one more easy test against Villanova this Saturday before they host No. 4 Oregon for the White Out Game on September 27.