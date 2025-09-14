Penn State came within a whisper of two straight shutouts, but Villanova spoiled the chance with a jaw-dropping catch as the final seconds ticked off the clock. In what was otherwise a spotless performance from the Nittany Lions, Brandon Binkowski played spoiler.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions dominated most of Saturday’s 52-6 win over Villanova. Defense smothered almost every drive. Offense racked up yardage. Everything pointed toward a clean sheet until the final play. Tanner Maddocks threw across his body, escaping pressure, and his tight end reached back with one hand to haul in the ball. Villanova avoided a shutout with style and left Beaver Stadium buzzing.

Penn State’s defense was stout. They held Villanova scoreless until garbage time, nearly matching back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1996.

The offense powered through with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who showed their superior running game. Singleton scored two touchdowns, shaking off the slow start he had to the season, while his RB partner rushed for one. Among wide receivers, Trebor Peña had a standout game, scoring one touchdown and making big plays. Even the special teams got in on the action with kicker Ryan Barker converting three field goals.

But the Lions’ offense looked less polished early. Several drives stalled. Allar threw some questionable passes. Blocking sometimes broke down under pressure. They improved as the game went on, but their start wasn't very impressive, by their own high standards.

The Wildcats made the most of their rare opportunity. Pat McQuaide started at quarterback, briefly got hurt, and then Maddocks took over. Despite being outmatched, they hung around enough to make something happen. That final TD catch by Binkowski wasn’t just a garbage time grab; it was audacious, athletic, and improbable.

Even if it didn’t change the outcome, it dodged the shutout and gave Villanova something to cling to. For Penn State, this game showed both strengths and flaws. The defense is clearly among the best in the nation. Offensively, the ceiling is high, but the consistency isn’t there yet. Coach James Franklin will likely fine-tune execution as they face tougher foes.

Villanova, while outgained overwhelmingly, proved they won’t quit. That closing play might not have won them the game, but it sure made for a point of pride.