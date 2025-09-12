Week 3 of the college football season brings an in-state clash that may not carry the weight of a traditional rivalry. That said, it still holds significance. No. 2 Penn State welcomes Villanova, the 11th-ranked FCS team, to Beaver Stadium. On paper, this is a mismatch. Games like these, though, can sharpen the edges of an elite program. James Franklin’s team knows that every snap matters as the schedule toughens. For Villanova, it’s a chance to showcase its grit on a national stage against a powerhouse opponent.

Previewing Penn State vs. Villanova

Penn State wraps up its non-conference schedule with an in-state matchup against the Wildcats. This marks the third straight week the No. 2 Nittany Lions face a ranked opponent. Yes, Villanova sits at No. 11 in the FCS. That said, coach Franklin has been quick to note the Wildcats’ potential to cause problems. The memory of Villanova pushing Penn State in 2021 lingers. Franklin views this contest as an important tune-up rather than a formality. For Penn State, the objective is clear. They need to emerge sharper, more efficient, and more confident heading into the off-week.

Despite being 2-0, the Nittany Lions still see room for improvement. Short-yardage execution, offensive rhythm, and quarterback efficiency remain under the microscope. Villanova, meanwhile, arrives as a capable FCS playoff contender. They bring a disciplined defense and a sturdy offensive line designed to test Penn State’s focus. Sure, the Nittany Lions are heavily favored. However, the Wildcats’ tenacity could provide just enough resistance to give Franklin’s team the live-fire reps it needs to refine its game.

*Watch NCAA Football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some Penn State vs. Villanova bold predictions for College Football Week 3.

Drew Allar will surpass 200 passing yards

Penn State’s sophomore quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance in his first two games of the season. Still, the consistency isn’t quite where Franklin and his staff want it. Against Villanova, expect Drew Allar to settle in and light up the stat sheet. His arm talent is undeniable. This matchup presents the perfect opportunity to build confidence before the Big Ten gauntlet begins.

Allar won’t just dink and dunk his way past the 200-yard mark. He should make a statement. We have him hitting on a deep ball of at least 50 yards, igniting Beaver Stadium, and silencing any chatter about Penn State’s vertical passing game.

Kaytron Allen breaks a long touchdown run

If Allar is Penn State’s aerial answer, Kaytron Allen should be the battering ram capable of breaking games open. The senior running back is already known for his ability to turn a crease into a highlight. Against Villanova’s defense, Allen's speed and vision could make the difference between a routine run and a touchdown sprint.

Allen should take one to the house from 40 yards or more. It’s the kind of play that defines not only a game but also a season narrative. With Penn State aiming to remind the college football world that its offense can score in every possible way, Allen's long run would be a statement of dominance and a warning to future opponents.

Multiple defensive takeaways for Penn State

Penn State’s defense has been the team’s backbone. Against an FCS foe, its pressure and athleticism should shine. Villanova has a sturdy offensive line for its level. That said, protecting the quarterback against Penn State’s relentless pass rush is a different challenge altogether.

Article Continues Below

The Nittany Lions’ defense should force at least two turnovers, and potentially more. Interceptions on hurried throws and forced fumbles on aggressive tackles will tilt the field in Penn State’s favor. If the Nittany Lions execute as expected, these takeaways could turn what might otherwise be a competitive half into a runaway by the third quarter.

Villanova avoids a shutout with a late score

For all the talk of Penn State dominance, Villanova deserves credit as a program that rarely rolls over. The Wildcats play with pride, and their physicality on both lines gives them a chance to hang in the fight longer than some might expect.

Yes, a shutout is always on the table in games like this. That said, Villanova should find the end zone late in the game, perhaps against Penn State’s second-string defense. A fourth-quarter touchdown would prevent the Wildcats from leaving Beaver Stadium empty-handed. This should serve as a reminder of their resilience. It won’t change the outcome, but it will give Villanova something to build on in its FCS playoff pursuit.

Penn State uses this game to refine for Oregon

Above all else, this Week 2 contest is about Penn State using a worthy opponent to clean up its lingering flaws. The Nittany Lions have their eyes set on an early October clash with Oregon. Every rep between now and then is critical. Franklin will want sharper execution from the offensive line and better situational football on third downs and in the red zone.

Expect the coaching staff to use this game almost like a laboratory, tinkering with personnel groupings and play calls to see what clicks. By the time the final whistle blows, Penn State will hope to have turned weaknesses into strengths. The scoreline will matter less than whether the Nittany Lions look like the complete playoff contender their ranking suggests.

Final thoughts

Penn State vs. Villanova may not look like a marquee matchup. However, it carries weight in shaping the Nittany Lions’ trajectory. If Allar delivers through the air, Allen dazzles on the ground, and the defense suffocates while still leaving room for Villanova’s fight, this game will check every box Franklin hopes to see. Expect fireworks early, some adjustments in the middle, and plenty of lessons learned heading into the off-week.