Penn State football has gotten two nice wins to start the season, with their latest one being a 46-11 victory against Nevada. Though it seems like everything was clicking for the team, head coach James Franklin still has a few things that he wants to see get cleaned up.

“We've got to be more explosive on the offensive side of the ball. … And more effective on 3rd down. That's why we weren't able to get into the rhythm,” Franklin said via Tyler Donohue of 24/7 Sports.

After the game, Franklin did give props to the team for what they were able to accomplish, knowing that it's more of a younger group he's deploying on the field.

“Overall, I am pleased with the win,” Franklin said. “I think we made it harder than it needed to be in a lot of areas. We’re playing a bunch of young guys, and it felt like that at times. So, we have got to get those things cleaned up. Some interesting facts: we’ve shut out an opponent for the fifth straight season. The last time Penn State shut out an opponent in five straight seasons was 1972 to 1976. It hasn’t happened in a long time, and we’ve done it with a number of different coordinators.”

Drew Allar was solid for Penn State, as he finished with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He distributed the ball around and got some good contributions from his pass catchers. Kaytron Allen led the way in the running game, finishing with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The defense was good for Penn State as well, forcing two fumbles and two sacks. As the season continues, they'll get better in the areas that Franklin wants to see progress in, and they will be a team that could stay high in the AP rankings.