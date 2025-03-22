One of SMU football's best quarterbacks from 2024 is entering the transfer portal. Tyler Aronson, a former four-star recruit, is set to land with a new program this offseason with four years of eligibility remaining, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

SMU quarterback Tyler Aronson is entering the transfer portal, his agency @QCSports tells @On3sports The 6-3, 225-pound former four-star recruit has 4 years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/f03Vx4PyIx — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mustangs already endured a bit of a restructure this offseason, with former Wisconsin and Miami signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke committed to SMU in January. He will be an early favorite to start under center in the fall.

What's next for Tyler Aronson after SMU football departure

It's still early in the process, but Aronson could have it narrowed down to a few potential options, according to Steve Samra of On3 Sports.

“He did not appear in any games for SMU last season, as the Mustangs went 11-3 this year and played for both the ACC title and in the College Football Playoff,” Samra noted. “However, Aronson was a four-year varsity starter at quarterback in high school, leading his team to the playoffs all four seasons. He also threw for over 7,000 yards during high-school career.

When he chose SMU, he joined the Mustangs over Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic. We’ll see if any of those programs come calling this time around.”