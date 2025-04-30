Stanford football is signing a veteran quarterback. Former Oregon State player Ben Gulbranson is headed to California to play at Stanford, per 247 Sports.

Gulbranson started 11 games for the Oregon State football team. He is a veteran who is entering his fifth year of college football. Gulbranson passed for 943 yards during the 2024 season, and four touchdowns.

The new Stanford quarterback joins a team trying to find its footing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Stanford is now playing in an East Coast conference, along with California. The two schools joined following the implosion of the Pac-12.

Stanford finished the 2024 season with a 3-9 record. It was the second consecutive campaign with just three victories.

Ben Gulbranson may get the start at Stanford next season

The Cardinal are trying to avenge last season's disappointing campaign. Stanford finished the football season next-to-last in the ACC, with only Florida State behind them.

Stanford won just two ACC games in their first league season. Those were victories over Louisville and Syracuse.

Gulbranson is expected to compete for the starting job. He has one last season of college eligibility. He will be the most experienced quarterback on the team roster, which includes talented freshman Elijah Brown.

Gulbranson never found the field often for Oregon State. He had his best season in 2022, when the veteran quarterback threw for 1,455 yards. He finished the season with nine touchdown passes.

An area where he will have to improve is his decision-making. Gulbranson has thrown 10 interceptions the last three seasons. He had four picks in 2024, to go with his four touchdown passes. Stanford football will need better performances than that to compete in a very tough ACC.

The Cardinal fired their coach Troy Taylor in recent days. Frank Reich is the interim head coach at the school. Reich is likely to remain a candidate for the head coaching position, as he has a lot of NFL coaching experience.

Stanford starts their season against Hawaii in August.