Stanford football faces a critical test Saturday night against Florida State with its defense already on edge. The Cardinal secondary is under pressure after losing cornerback Aaron Morris to a neck injury against SMU in Week 7. Now they may have to play without their best defensive player.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, star cornerback Collin Wright is expected to be a “true” game-time decision against the Seminoles. Wright will warm up before the 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stanford Stadium to assess how he feels, and his status is significant with Morris already ruled out.

Collin Wright's impact on Stanford's defense

Wright has been key to Stanford's defense in the first five games of the 2025 season. The senior from Missouri City, Texas, has recorded 22 total tackles with 15 solo stops.

“We want to be extremely physical, and that starts up front. That starts with us on the back end,” Wright said at ACC Kickoff earlier this year. “I think physicality and disrupting time…helps guys like Teva be able to make plays on the ball, get sacks, get strip sacks”. Wright emphasized the team's focus on playing physical football and how defensive backs can help create opportunities for the pass rush.​

The Cardinal desperately needs Wright on the field. Stanford's pass defense ranks among the worst in college football, allowing 303.7 passing yards per game through six games. Opponents have completed 67.5 percent of their passes and thrown 13 touchdown passes against just one interception.​

Without Wright, those numbers could get worse. Florida State arrives with an offense that can exploit defensive weaknesses. The Seminoles received positive injury news with tight end Duce Robinson and running back Roydell Williams expected to play.​

Morris suffered his frightening injury during Stanford's loss to SMU on October 11. He was immobilized and taken off the field in an ambulance after an awkward collision. The junior cornerback was reported as alert and responsive, but he won't be available Saturday.

Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC) needs a spark against Florida State (3-3, 0-3 ACC) to keep its season on track. Wright's presence would give the Cardinal their best chance. The Cardinal will make their final decision after watching him warm up.