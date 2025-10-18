After the Florida State football team lost in crippling fashion to Pittsburgh last Saturday, the program is looking for a bounce-back win against Stanford on Saturday night. Especially after the Florida State football team fell to the Miami Hurricanes in a huge rivalry game, a win is mandatory, with the program getting help due to certain players becoming active.

As reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Seminoles will get pass-catcher Duce Robinson, running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and right tackle Micah Pettus against Stanford on Saturday night. Everyone was questionable heading into the highly anticipated contest.

“Source: Florida State is expected to have a flurry of key players on offense at Stanford, including tight end Duce Robinson (undisclosed),” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Barring something unexpected, FSU will also have RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, and RT Micah Pettus. All four were questionable.”

Robinson has led the Seminoles with 25 catches for 443 yards on the season, forming a connection with quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Boggs has five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season, while Williams has only seven carries for 14 yards.

Florida State football's Mike Norvell expected Duce Robinson to play

With the Florida State football team dealing with injuries throughout the season, it is good news to hear about Robinson and the other pieces on offense. Especially Robinson, as it seemed to always be the expectation for him to play, as head coach Mike Norvell said earlier in the week on Monday.

“Duce coming off the game, unfortunate that he went down,” Norvell said, according to FSU Wire. “I do think there is a good chance this week. We'll see how it progresses. Obviously, the availability update Thursday night at 11 p.m. is that what time y'all are going to get that? We'll see how it progresses with Duce, how that goes. He was moving around yesterday. We'll kind of see how he goes with practice tomorrow, Wednesday, to see what his availability will be.”

One player on defense that isn't playing is linebacker Stefon Thompson, who Norvell said on Monday won't be playing as the rotational player has 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss in what is his first year with the program. At any rate, the Seminoles are currently 3-3 and look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday.