Frank Reich got a major positive update on starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson ahead of the Stanford Cardinal's upcoming matchup against the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes.

Gulbranson suffered a knee injury during the Cardinal's loss to the Florida State Seminole last week. He left in the second quarter of the contest, which put his status for this week in question.

Luckily for Reich, he got good news about his quarterback, per ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel. Gulbranson will be available for the matchup as he will handle starting duties against the Hurricanes.

“Sources: Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson is expected to return and start against Miami, as he’s considered probable for the game at the No. 9 Hurricanes on Saturday. Gulbranson injured his knee in the second quarter of the upset of Stanford and missed the rest of the game,” Thamel wrote.

What lies ahead for Frank Reich, Stanford

It's a great update for Frank Reich to get for his Stanford squad as they continue competing for bowl eligibility this season. Having Ben Gulbranson back in the fold despite the knee injury will be crucial for the offense moving forward.

Stanford has a 3-4 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the ACC standings. With a 2-2 record in conference play, they are above Miami and Clemson while trailing California and Louisville among others.

The team has been inconsistent on offense with 19 points per game while allowing 27.7 points per game on defense. Gulbranson is going through the ups and downs so far, completing 122 passes out of 209 attempts for 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Micah Ford leads the rushing unit with 99 carries for 425 net yards and three touchdowns. Cole Tabb follows with 67 rushes for 312 net yards and two scores. As for the receiving corps, CJ Williams is at the top with 39 catches for 465 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bryce Farrell had 20 receptions for 389 yards and a touchdown while Sam Roush caught 24 passes for 282 yards and two scores.

The Cardinal will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup against No. 9 Miami. The contest will take place on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.