The Los Angeles Rams look like one of the NFL's best teams headed into Week 11. LA is 7-2 and tied for first place in the NFC West with Seattle. The Rams may have to make a major investment in their future this offseason to keep one of their best players in the building.

ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that Rams WR Puka Nacua could be in for a huge contract extension this offseason.

“One of the interesting contract extension candidates coming up this offseason that I keep hearing about is Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua,” Graziano wrote. “He is wrapping up his third season and is extension-eligible next spring. Nacua was not a first-round pick, so there's no fifth-year option on his contract, and the Rams likely won't want him to go into next year as a pending 2027 free agent.”

Nacua immediately emerged as an elite wide receiver during his rookie season. He hauled in 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns back in 2023.

Puka has not slowed down since. But he has been hobbled by a few injuries.

“Nacua's outstanding production and his significant role in the Rams' offense put him in line for a top-of-market wide receiver deal, and the top of that market right now is Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase at $40.25 million per year, followed by Minnesota's Justin Jefferson at $35 million per year,” Graziano added. “Whether Nacua can keep pushing the ceiling of that market higher, or whether Chase represents a high point and a leveling off of the WR market, is being watched closely by a lot of teams who believe that market got out of control.”

Can the Rams afford a top-of-market deal for Puka Nacua?

Thankfully, the Rams are positioned well to make one or two long-term investments.

LA's salary cap is currently constructed around winning right away with Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB is under contract through 2026, and the Rams' salary cap significantly opens up after that season.

The Rams are projected to have $87.63 million in cap space in 2026 and a whopping $201.04 million in 2027.

LA also has two first-round picks this spring, which will lock in two (hopefully) impact players on cheap rookie contracts.

If the Rams decide it is the right move to keep Nacua, then they'll make it happen.