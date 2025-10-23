Texas A&M is putting its perfect record on the line in Week 9, as it visits LSU. Texas A&M is one of the top teams in the SEC, but has faced just one ranked opponent this year. That was a 41-40 win over Notre Dame on the road. Now, they get a chance for a second win over a ranked team as they visit LSU.

The Aggies have been solid this year. After opening wins over UTSA and Utah State at home, the team would hit the road to face Notre Dame. Texas A&M scored with just 13 seconds left in the game to take the one-point lead and the victory over Notre Dame. They then opened SEC play, taking out Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida. Last week, they hit the road for the first time in SEC play. Texas A&M held off a comeback attempt by Arkansas in that game, taking the 45-42 victory.

Meanwhile, LSU is now 5-2 on the year. After opening 4-0, they have lost two of the last three games. Last time out, they faced Vanderbilt, losing the game 31-24. This has resulted in some fans calling for the firing of Brian Kelly.

Texas A&M scores over ten points in the first half

Ten points does not seem like a lot in the first half for a high-powered offense. Texas A&M is 15th in the nation in points per game while sitting 15th in yards per game. They are also 22nd in rushing yards per game while sitting 29th in passing yards per game. The Aggies have also been solid in the first half. They have scored 21 or more points in the first half in five of their seven games. They have failed to score more than ten points in the first half just once this year, scoring just seven in the first half against Mississippi State before winning the game 31-9.

Meanwhile, the LSU defense has been great this year. LSU is seventh in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 27th in opponent yards per game. Further, they are 37th agaisnt the run and 40th agaisnt the pass. Allowing over ten points is a big deal for LSU.

This season, LSU has five games in which they have allowed ten or fewer points. In those five games, the team is 5-0. Meanwhile, they have just two games allowing more than ten points. In those two games, LSU has lost both of them. Texas A&M is going to score over ten in the first half, which could mean a loss for the Tigers.

Marcel Reed adds to the Heisman hype

Marcel Reed has worked himself into the Heisman conversation this year. He has been stellar for Texas A&M this year. Reed has passed for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. He has been intercepted four times. Reed has also run for 241 yards and four scores. He already has one statement game this year. Against Notre Dame, Reed passed for 360 yards and two scores. He threw one pick, but still had a QBR of 82.2

He is going to have a second statement game in this one against LSU. LSU has not been great agaisnt quarterbacks who are mobile or with high-powered offensive units. Trindiad Chambliss threw for 314 yards with a touchdown, while also running for 71 yards against LSU when Ole Miss defeated the Tigers. Last week, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw for just 160 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 86 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Reed has the mobile tools and has shown to be a better passer than both Chambliss and Pavia this year. He is primed for a solid performance, and one that will give him a second statement game of the year, vaulting him in the Heisman conversation.

The defense changes the game

LSU has struggled on offense this year. They are 101st in the nation in points per game while sitting 99th in yards per game this year. The run attack is 110th in the nation, while the passing attack is 65th. Garrett Nussmeier has not lived up to expectations this year. He has passed for 1,638 yards with 11 touchdowns but five interceptions. Further, three of the five interceptions have come in the last three games. This has led to LSU sitting 70th in interception percentage this season.

Texas A&M has not been great at forcing turnovers. They are 129th in the nation in interception percentage and 92nd in takeaways per game. The big play on the defense is not going to come from an interception; it is going to come from one player, Cashius Howell.

Nussmeier has been sacked just nine times this year, but two of those were last week against Vanderbilt. LSU is 20th in the nation in quarterback sack rate. Still, Texas A&M is eighth in the nation in getting to the quarterback.

Howell has been a consistent presence in the backfield this year. Howell leads the team with 8.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He also has four more quarterback hits and three pass breakups from the line. He is going to get at least one sack in this game and cause constant pressure in the backfield. Still, he has yet to force a turnover this year, something he has done the last two seasons. He gets that turnover in this one. That is going to give Texas A&M a short field and a score.

The Aggies are the superior team in this one. The defense is going to confuse LSU, while Howell and Reed both make big plays, and the team moves to 8-0.