Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko delivered a heartfelt message to the '12th Man' following the Aggies' dominant 34-17 victory over the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. The win keeps No. 5 Texas A&M undefeated at 6-0 in the 2025 season.​

Elko praised the fans in his postgame comments, showing appreciation for their support, via TexAgs on social media.

“Thank you. I said this in my press conference when I got here. We are a million percent committed to building the program they deserve. They are the most passionate fanbase in the country,” Elko said.​

The 12th Man showed up in force Saturday night. An announced crowd of 105,086 packed Kyle Field and created an electric atmosphere. The noise and energy helped to distract Florida's offense.

Texas A&M defense dominates Florida

The Aggies' defense put on a clinic against the Gators. Texas A&M held Florida to just 1-for-10 on third-down conversions. The defense also limited the Gators to only 74 rushing yards for the entire game.​

Elko challenged his defense at halftime to force turnovers. They delivered exactly what he asked for.

“I challenged the guys at halftime on defense to go out and get us two turnovers. I said, two turnovers will win us the game in the second half. And we were able to go out there and cause two fumbles and recover them both,” Elko said, via On3 Sports.​​

The defense recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss. Linebacker Daymion Sanford forced the first fumble, which was recovered by Taurean York.

Elko also talked about how his team played complete football. When one unit struggled, the other stepped up.

“So it's a great win. It's a great win against a really quality opponent. I think this win will age well as the year goes on,” Elko said.​

Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards and had two total touchdowns. The offensive line didn't allow a single sack against Florida's talented defensive front.​ Coming off of this victory, Texas A&M hits the road for three consecutive games, starting with Arkansas next week.​