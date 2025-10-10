Texas A&M football (5-0) allowed only 19 points combined in consecutive home wins versus Auburn and Mississippi State, but head coach Mike Elko will surely feel more comfortable if he has one of his top linebackers back on the field. Scooby Williams, who missed both of those games with an ankle injury, is listed as probable for Saturday night's meeting with Florida, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Considering DJ Lagway and Florida are coming into College Station with some momentum after earning an upset victory over the Texas Longhorns last weekend, the Aggies could use every bit of good fortune they can get. Williams has one sack, two and a half tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and five solo tackles in three games this season. As one can see, the senior LB can affect an offense in multiple ways, so his potential return is certainly something to monitor.

Williams should be extra motivated to suit up against the Gators, given that he played at Florida for the first two seasons of his college career before transferring to Texas A&M in 2024. Neither he nor the No. 5 Aggies need more incentive to show up in this SEC clash, though. They are currently battling Ole Miss and Alabama for first place in the conference standings.

Texas A&M was in a familiar position last October but lost three of its last four regular season matchups, squandering the opportunity to compete for a league championship in Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Following a possibly tough challenge versus Florida, Elko's squad will begin a three-game road trip against Arkansas, No. 11 LSU and No. 14 Missouri. This is when the Aggies must lock in and define their campaign.

A healthy Scooby Williams should be able to help them maintain concentration in this pivotal stretch of their schedule.