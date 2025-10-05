Just a few weeks ago, Florida football’s quarterback situation appeared to be in chaos. Speculation swirled about whether DJ Lagway might need a redshirt season or even a benching as the Gators stumbled to a 1-3 start.

Coming off a stretch of ugly losses to Miami, LSU, and South Florida, and seen wearing a walking boot before the bye, the freshman quarterback’s future looked uncertain. But Lagway answered critics unequivocally.

Returning to The Swamp, the young passer silenced doubts with one of his best performances of the season in Florida’s 29-21 upset win over No. 9 Texas.

More importantly, Lagway’s words after the game revealed a player fully committed to his coach and team — no matter how tough things get.

“It all looked so grim for DJ Lagway and Billy Napier coming into the weekend,” wrote On3. “But the Florida QB-coach combo came out on top in a 29-21 win over No. 9 Texas, only improving to 2-3, but showcasing some absolute fight from the Gators.”

Lagway acknowledged the outside noise and constant criticism but made it clear he’s standing firm with his teammates. “We’re fighting for each other,” Lagway said.

“It’s us against the world — that’s kind of our mentality. And that’s how we approach every single day, keeping our heads down and continuing to work.”

That mindset translated onto the field. Lagway finished the game 21-of-28 for 298 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, demonstrating poise and accuracy under pressure.

His chemistry with receiver Dallas Wilson was evident, as Wilson hauled in six catches for 111 yards and two scores. Running back Jaden Baugh added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown, helping Florida control the tempo and wear down Texas’ defense.

After the victory, head coach Billy Napier echoed Lagway’s sentiment, crediting the team’s resilience and unity through a rocky start. “That’s the football team I thought we had in the very beginning,” Napier said.

“We finally kind of put it together and played all three phases very complementary. You’ve got to give these kids credit. I’m not giving up on this team.”

Now, the Gators shift their focus to a brutal stretch that includes road trips to No. 6 Texas A&M and a home clash with Mississippi State before facing Georgia after the bye.

For Lagway and Napier, the challenge is clear: prove that Saturday’s win wasn’t a fluke, but the start of a turnaround.