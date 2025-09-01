Arch Manning's first start as ‘the guy' of the Texas football program did not go well, and one stat in particular illustrates just how bad it got versus Ohio State football.

Amid an at-times offensively anemic performance, Manning completed just more than half of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as the Longhorns fell 14-7 to the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. The numbers support the quality of the showing for the preseason Heisman and NFL Draft No. 1 overall favorite, too.

“According to ESPN Research, Manning was 0-for-5 on passes five or more yards downfield over the first three quarters,” an ESPN article reads. “He also finished with an off-target rate of 37% — the worst game in that department by any Texas quarterback over the past decade. Manning telegraphed one downfield interception with a long windup, and nearly telegraphed another, but officials overturned the tipped pick.”

Before Saturday's showdown versus Ohio State, Manning had been hyped up to such a degree that likely anything other than a masterclass would have been viewed, at least by some, as a disappointment. However, it became clear very early in the afternoon that Manning, making his third career start and first on the road, would not live up to those sky-high expectations.

Analysts have since criticized Manning's decision-making, which nearly led to multiple interceptions; his throwing motion, which has drastically changed over his few years in Austin; as well as his footwork, which appeared inconsistent and caught the attention of Pro Football Hall of Famer (and Uncle Eli Manning's former teammate) Kurt Warner.

“I’ve said it and will continue to say it… NO MATTER HOW TALENTED YOU ARE, IF YOU DON’T LEAD WITH YOUR FEET YOU WILL MISS!!! I see it in the NFL every week even with greats body throwers like Patrick & Aaron…” Warner posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“With Arch his feet were sideways a lot AND it looked like he was throwing it really hard (arm moving really fast), put those two things together and inaccuracies will follow!”

Fortunately for Manning and the Longhorns, he is just 21 years old and should have plenty of practices and games to improve. And if his grandfather Archie Manning's claim is correct — that Arch will not enter the 2026 NFL Draft — then he has even more time to hone his skills.

Arch Manning will make his fourth start for Texas this Saturday versus San Jose State.