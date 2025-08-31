Even Steve Sarkisian believes that fans are getting a little too ahead of themselves when it comes to Arch Manning. Following Texas' Week 1 loss to Ohio State to kick off the 2025 college football season, Sarkisian demanded that fans take it easy on his quarterback after giving him unrealistic preseason expectations.

Sarkisian has been aware of the prestige and attention that comes with Manning's family history. He still feels that fans expected too much from him in his third career start.

“For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “I'd say let's finish the book before we judge him. That's one chapter. ”

Manning ended the game completing 17 of his 30 passes for 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 10 carries for 38 rushing yards.

The numbers are not horrific on paper, but Manning entered the game as the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. Many fans tuned in to the No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup to watch him style on an inexperienced Ohio State defense, but instead witnessed an uncomfortable Manning struggle with his timing and accuracy.

Arch Manning's lofty expectations with Texas football

Fans have eagerly anticipated the day Texas would announce Manning as its starting quarterback since he committed to the Longhorns in 2022. He redshirted his first year, but the hype truly began to gain steam in 2024, when Sarkisian sparingly used Manning as a rushing threat.

Manning got his first two career starts when he briefly stepped in for an injured Quinn Ewers in Week 4 of the 2024 season. He passed both tests with flying colors, but they came against inferior opponents. Regardless, some fans felt that he was already better than Ewers and was simply the man in waiting.

When expectations are as high as Manning's, fans do not want to see anything short of a jaw-dropping performance in Week 1. Nobody cared to consider that he had started his first road game and faced his first ranked opponent in the same game.

Manning has an excellent chance to redeem himself in Week 2, when Texas returns home to face San Jose State. After that game, the Longhorns will stay in Austin, facing UTEP in Week 3 and Sam Houston State in Week 4. Barring a seismic upset, they will enter their bye week with a 3-1 record ahead of another marquee matchup with Florida on Oct. 4.