With Arch Manning leading the Texas football team in Week 1 and beyond, it is clear that a significant amount of hype surrounds the program for the foreseeable future. As the Texas football star looks to take down Ohio State in the opening game, football analyst Paul Finebaum would share a hot take regarding a recent comment made by Manning.

The hype around the team is not exaggerated, as the Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the AP's preseason poll. While the general sentiment is that they will be targeted, Manning turned the narrative on its head.

“I think that’s all of us at Texas,” Manning said, according to On3 Sports. “And I think we kind of try to shift the narrative. We’re going for everyone else. The target’s not on our back, but we’ve got a red dot on everyone else.”

This garnered the attention of Finebaum, as he would express on ESPN's “Get Up” how the game of college football hasn't seen anyone like Manning before.

“I don’t think we’ve really seen anything like this,” Finebaum said. “You can go back to [Johnny] Manziel in the year after he won the Heisman as a freshman, but that was all about controversy. [Tim] Tebow had already established himself as a freshman as part of a national championship team, as he was the backup. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like Arch Manning. When you listen to him, you start to think, he’s so savvy. But let’s not forget his two uncles are in the television business.”

Manning prepares for his first season as the starting quarterback under head coach Steve Sarkisian, as last year, he was the backup for Quinn Ewers.

Paul Finebaum continues to praise Texas football's Arch Manning

With many within the fanbase having bold predictions on the Texas football quarterback in Manning, the 21-year-old will be tested immediately, facing the reigning champions in the Buckeyes. As said before, the buzz around the signal-caller is at an all-time high, with the last name being a main factor as the pressure builds to be as good as Peyton or Eli Manning.

Still, Finebaum would continue to praise Manning and the Longhorns as he believes it will be “Arch ‘Madness” and that the team will have a “smashing victory” over Ohio State.

“Guess who? Arch ‘Madness,’” Finebaum said on SportsCenter, via On3 Sports. “It’s going to be Arch ‘Madness’ after the game. Manning leads the Longhorns to a smashing victory. I’ve been accused of being a little bit too high on Arch. I don’t think that you can be high enough on this young man. He is outstanding. I know the last name, we all do, but he is ready for this moment, and he is going to perform beautifully next Saturday. I can’t wait.”

At any rate, the Texas football team looks to improve after finishing 13-3 last season, falling to the Buckeyes in the CFP semifinal. The rematch between the two will be on Saturday afternoon.