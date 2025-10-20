The Texas Longhorns picked up a convincing 23-6 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, but it came without one of their most important offensive weapons. Running back CJ Baxter Jr. missed his third straight game with a lingering hamstring injury, continuing a frustrating stretch for the sophomore star who was expected to play a key role this season.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Baxter’s absence was confirmed late last week, forcing head coach Steve Sarkisian to once again turn to his young backfield. “Texas running back CJ Baxter has been ruled out for Saturday against Oklahoma. Will miss his third consecutive game,” Nakos reported.

That meant more touches for freshman Christian Clark and situational snaps for Tre Wisner, who is also battling a hamstring issue of his own.

Clark has filled in admirably, tallying 115 rushing yards on 28 carries while contributing as a receiver. However, Texas’s offense has clearly missed Baxter’s physical running style and ability to set the tone between the tackles. His return would provide much-needed balance for an offense that has leaned heavily on quarterback Arch Manning and the passing game over the past few weeks.

After the rivalry win, Sarkisian provided a cautious update on Baxter’s status. Speaking to reporters Monday, he said the running back was making progress but offered no clear timetable. “CJ Baxter made progress last week and was at practice today,” Sarkisian told Anwar Richardson.

Article Continues Below

“No timetable for his return.” The uncertainty around Baxter’s availability leaves Texas fans wondering when they’ll see him back on the field, especially with a tough schedule ahead.

Sarkisian’s conservative tone echoed his earlier frustrations following the 16-13 overtime victory over Kentucky, where he publicly called out his offensive line for its poor protection of Manning.

“We were way too leaky,” he admitted, citing mental mistakes and missed assignments that stalled drives. The Longhorns managed to escape that game thanks to their defense, but Sarkisian made it clear the offense must improve if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

As Baxter continues to work his way back, the Longhorns will need Clark and Wisner to carry the load behind a unit still searching for consistency. With a 6-1 record and momentum building, Texas can’t afford more setbacks in the backfield—or anywhere else—if they plan to stay in contention for a Big 12 title run.