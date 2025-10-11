Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter Jr. will not play in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners, according to On3 reporter Pete Nakos.

“Texas running back CJ Baxter has been ruled out for Saturday against Oklahoma. Will miss his 3rd consecutive game,” Nakos wrote. “Expect the Longhorns to lean on Christian Clark tomorrow, along with Tre Wisner.”

Baxter’s absence continues a frustrating stretch for the Longhorns’ backfield. He suffered a hamstring issue at UTEP and missed last week’s game versus Florida, and Nakos’ update confirms he’ll sit out again, marking his third consecutive missed game. Texas’ injury report also listed Baxter as doubtful before Friday’s announcement.

That puts more pressure on a committee that already looks thin. Freshman Christian Clark projects to see a bigger workload. He has 28 carries for 115 yards and a receiving role that’s grown this year, and he’s the most ready internal option to pick up snaps immediately.

Tre Wisner figures into the mix, too, but his availability is a question mark. Wisner returned against Florida but reportedly aggravated a hamstring, which leaves Texas’ depth uncertain heading into one of the season’s biggest rivalry games. If Wisner isn’t at full strength, the Longhorns will likely rely on Clark alongside Jerrick Gibson and James Simon in more rotation-style snaps.

Baxter’s sidelining stings because his return would have been a real boost for Texas. He came into the season on player-to-watch lists and carried momentum from his freshman campaign, where he flashed power and burst. Through the early part of this season, he logged meaningful touches and provided a downhill threat the Longhorns sorely want in a physical matchup with Oklahoma.

The Longhorns struggled to sustain a consistent ground game in their recent loss to Florida, and losing Baxter again forces coordinator Steve Sarkisian to lean on Arch Manning, the passing game, and a patchwork rushing plan even more. Oklahoma will test Texas’ line and make the Longhorns pay if the run game can’t at least keep the defense honest.

Expect Christian Clark to shoulder early-down work and for Texas to mix backs and screens to protect its injured ball carriers, at least until Baxter gets back on the field.