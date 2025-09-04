The Texas football team is facing an off-the-field setback just days after their Week 1 loss to Ohio State, as the Longhorns' freshman defensive back Wardell Mack was arrested early Wednesday morning in Travis County, according to Joe Cook of On3.

According to Travis County Sheriff’s Office records, Mack, the 19-year-old from John Ehret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, was charged with a Class B misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and booked into the Travis County Jail at 1:07 a.m. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

A second charge for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams was initially filed but later rejected by the prosecutor, sparing Mack from facing a potential third-degree felony.

Mack’s attorney, Logan Campbell, declined to comment due to the pending nature of the case.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged awareness of the arrest in a statement to KXAN, saying, “We will continue to monitor the legal process, and the situation will be handled internally at the appropriate time.”

Article Continues Below

Mack, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, originally committed to Florida before flipping to Texas in November 2023. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, he was the No. 149 overall player nationally, the No. 19 cornerback, and the No. 5 player in Louisiana. Rivals rated him as the No. 143 overall prospect, the No. 20 cornerback, and On3 ranked him No. 134 nationally and No. 19 at his position. Mack received offers from multiple top programs, including LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Duke.

During his freshman season in 2024, Mack appeared in four games, recording two tackles, one pass defended, and an interception in the season opener against Colorado State. Standing approximately 6-foot-0.5 and 170 pounds, he possesses notable length with 33.75-inch arms and is regarded as a smooth, physical, and versatile defensive back capable of playing corner or safety. Mack did not see action in Texas’ Week 1 loss to Ohio State.

Looking ahead, the Texas football team is heavily favored against San Jose State in its upcoming home opener in Week 2, with a projected 36.5-point advantage. Although Mack’s potential absence is unlikely to impact the Longhorns’ defensive performance dramatically, it does add uncertainty to the program’s depth behind its starters.

The Longhorns’ defense, which held Ohio State to 14 points last week, will likely perform effectively under the coordinator's responsibilities. The Texas football team's offense, led by Arch Manning, will need to rise to the occasion in the coming weeks, especially with challenging matchups like the October 4 game against Florida.