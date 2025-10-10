The Texas Longhorns have had a disastrous season so far in 2025. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could do anything but watch as his team fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in years. However, that has not stopped him from pursuing recruits. After top linebacker prospect Braylon Hodge decommitted from the Michigan State Spartans, the Longhorns voiced their interest.

Texas plays in the Red River rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. Given how the season has gone so far, the matchup could go a long way in helping the Longhorns attract top recruits like Hodge. The Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks are other big-name programs pursuing the recruit now that he is no longer tied to to Michigan State in 2026.

Hodge will explore his options with all three schools, according to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett.

Article Continues Below

“Four-Star LB Braylon Hodge has Decommitted from Michigan State, he tells me for Rivals. He’s ranked as the No. 9 LB in the 2026 Rivals300,” Fawcett said. “Hodge tells Rivals he’s focusing on Michigan, Oregon, & Texas. He was originally scheduled to OV Mizzou, but that will no longer happen OV’d Michigan last weekend, will OV Oregon this weekend, & plans to OV Texas as well.”

Hodge is one of the top linebacker recruits in his class. If Sarkisian can swoop in and steal him from Michigan and Oregon, it would be a huge win for him and the program. However, the Longhorns have bigger issues at hand. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has dealt with backlash from around the country as he continues to struggle.

The Longhorns need a win to right the ship. Bringing Hodge in would be a step in the right direction. However, a win against Oklahoma would mean a lot more. Regardless of what happens, Sarkisian wants the present and future of his program to be as good as possible.