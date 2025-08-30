The 2025 college football season is underway, and Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has already delivered one of its most heartfelt moments. During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on August 30 from Ohio Stadium, Sarkisian paid emotional tribute to Lee Corso in what would be the legendary analyst’s final live appearance.

College GameDay took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted a video of Sarkisian being interviewed on the field ahead of the highly anticipated Texas vs. Ohio State opener. When asked what Corso meant to college football, Sarkisian’s response spoke for just about everyone watching.

“We wouldn't be where we are today, in the state of college football without you.”

Steve Sarkisian on what Coach Corso means to college football 🧡 pic.twitter.com/d70L9OTlYS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

In the full interview, Sarkisian credited Corso and College GameDay for helping elevate the sport into a national spectacle. The Texas coach emphasized that media visibility—shaped in part by Corso’s decades-long presence—paved the way for sweeping changes in college athletics, from massive broadcast deals to the second year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

The icon's tribute comes with powerful context. He began on College GameDay in 1987 and introduced the beloved headgear pick segment in 1996. Now 90, Corso has limited his on-air involvement since suffering a stroke in 2009, eventually stepping away from road shows in 2022 and officially announcing his retirement in April 2025. His final pick, fittingly, came from Columbus—choosing between the Buckeyes and Longhorns football headgear one last time.

Sarkisian, who has led Texas since 2021 and guided the program to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, reflected on how Corso helped elevate the platform for coaches and athletes alike. He pointed to transformative developments—such as the House v. NCAA settlement, which allows schools to share revenue with athletes, and Texas’s move to the SEC in 2024—as outcomes made possible by the national visibility fostered by GameDay and Corso.

The College GameDay farewell interview resonated with fans online. The video clip drew over 42,000 views and hundreds of likes within hours. Comments poured in thanking Corso for his influence and praising Sarkisian for articulating what many in the college football world have long felt.

As Sarkisian summed up on live television, it wasn’t just about saying goodbye—it was about honoring a legacy. In a sport increasingly shaped by business, expansion, and media rights, Corso reminded everyone that what makes college football special is the passion, the tradition, and the people who helped build it.