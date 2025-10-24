If Texas football (5-2) is going to survive a daunting November stretch that includes SEC battles against No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M, the team must run the ball more effectively. Maybe CJ Baxter can help in that regard. The redshirt sophomore running back is expected to return to action for Saturday's road game versus Mississippi State (4-3), per On3's Pete Nakos.

Baxter suffered a hamstring injury in the beginning of the Longhorns' Sept. 13 win over UTEP and has missed the last four games. The former five-star recruit may not be able to fix all the squad's offensive issues, but he can certainly add some much-needed power in the backfield. Texas is rushing for 149.4 yards per game, which is the sixth-fewest in the conference. Baxter tallied 24 carries for 110 yards before landing on the sidelines.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder out of Orlando, Florida will try to bring some relief to embattled quarterback Arch Manning. If the Longhorns can move the ball on the ground, the highly scrutinized signal-caller should receive more favorable passing opportunities. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian needs simplicity on offense, especially given the offensive line's vulnerable state. A talented RB can help the unit navigate the obstacles that stand in its path.

Article Continues Below

Although fans are already looking ahead to the aforementioned trio of marquee November matchups, the Longhorns cannot afford to underestimate the Bulldogs. They barely left Kentucky with a win and could face even more trouble against a Mississippi State squad that defeated Arizona State early in the season and came just short versus Tennessee and Florida in SEC play. Texas football must buckle down in Davis Wade Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. Barring any setbacks, CJ Baxter will take the field with his teammates.