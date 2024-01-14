The Texas football program picked up a commitment from Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond on Sunday. Bond was one of the best available players in the transfer portal after a productive season as the Crimson Tide's No. 1 pass catcher. He finished the 2023 season with 48 receptions on 668 yards and four touchdowns. Bond spoke on his decision to leave Alabama to play with a quarterback like Quinn Ewers, a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“One hundred percent,” said Bond, per Pete Thamel at ESPN. “He’s a great big-time pocket passer quarterback. He’s a top pick in the draft next year. I’m also going to be a top pick. It’s going to be a good duo.”

This could be a shot at Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, but Bond is right. Ewers will head into next season as a Heisman candidate and Texas is bringing back enough weapons to make another run at the college football national championship. Bond is a versatile receiver who can play multiple levels in the offense. Texas football needed a playmaker like him with leading receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell declaring for the draft.

Bond only took one visit after entering the transfer portal, making it known that he wanted to be in Austin with the Texas football team. This comes after the departure of head coach Nick Saban from the Crimson Tide. Ewers and Bond should be one of the best duos in the Longhorns' first season in the SEC. Bond gets a chance to play with one of the nation's top quarterbacks while continuing to play in the most dominant conference in the country.