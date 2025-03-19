Texas football produced the fastest NFL Combine wide receivers with Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. Now the latter is rising up the 2025 NFL Draft board, even leapfrogging the highly-touted Tetairoa McMillan.

Golden is the new top wide receiver for this class, per Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft. The NFL Network draft expert projects the Dallas Cowboys will grab the combine's fastest man at No. 12 overall.

“The Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a partner who can take the top off the defense and is more than just a speed threat,” Jeremiah writes.

But this means the towering Arizona star McMillan takes a draft tumble while Golden rises. New controversy surrounding McMillan helps explain the fall.

How Texas WR Matthew Golden rates higher than Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan became the subject of conflicting times in the 40-yard dash Monday.

The Arizona WR accelerated to 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the time. However, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer shared a different account of McMillan's day.

“McMillan ran just one 40-yard dash—it was hand-timed at 4.54, 4.55 and 4.57 on the stopwatches of 3 teams I talked to,” Breer posted on X.

Despite the confusing times, Breer added that the “Workout was good otherwise.”

Regardless, McMillan's time drew in perplexed fans. Plus any incoming WR who runs in the low 4.5 range likely sees their draft stock lower.

Jeremiah placed McMillan with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22 in the first round. Although Jeremiah doesn't state McMillan's speed as the sole reason behind his projected draft fall.

“I won’t be shocked if McMillan goes in the top eight picks or if he slides into this section of Round 1. There is a wide range of potential landing spots for the former Arizona star, but the team that drafts him will be getting a receiver with incredible size, body control and ball skills,” Jeremiah wrote.

But now the much shorter 5-foot-11, 192-pound speed option is rising on Jeremiah's big board. Which means the top pure WR in this draft class could come from Austin once the final Thursday of April arrives.