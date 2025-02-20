Texas football is far removed from the Big 12 Conference. But the Longhorns still found a way to pluck a past rival coach for their own coaching staff. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is bringing in one of the more talented assistants across the nation.

The Southeastern Conference runner-up ‘Horns will soon add Chad Scott from West Virginia, first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports Wednesday night. Scott is coming to Austin to take the running backs coach position.

Scott, though, leaves Morgantown having produced one of the nation's best ground games. The Mountaineers ranked in the top 10 nationally among Power 4 teams in rushing during each of the last two years.

West Virginia gashed defenses after handoffs this past season. The Mountaineers rose to fifth overall among Big 12 teams, averaging 195.1 yards per game. WVU also tied for fourth with 27 total rushing touchdowns.

Texas recently faced a Scott-led ground game. The Longhorns won 38-20 against West Virginia in an Oct. 2022 contest — during a time both programs were Big 12 representatives. Scott and the Mountaineers, though, won the 2021 meeting in Morgantown 31-23 behind 188 total rushing yards that evening.

Former Big 12 coach taking over changing Texas backfield

Scott leaves WVU after a seven-season run. But he's no stranger to SEC football.

The Plant City, Florida native once coached in Lexington at the University of Kentucky. He served as the Wildcats' running backs coach in 2013, then elevated to run game coordinator along with his position coaching duties the following season.

Scott then took a brief stop in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He coached at North Carolina from 2016 to 2019 — although he coached the Tar Heels tight ends.

The incoming Texas RB coach will take over a unit that loses Jaydon Blue to the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Quintrevion Wisner is set to return for '25. Wisner delivered his first career 1,000-yard campaign in '24. Wisner also caught 44 passes for 311 yards out of the backfield. He combined for six offensive touchdowns.

Scott also will have two prized newcomers to work with inside Darnell K. Royal Stadium. Four-star signing James Simon out of Shreveport, Louisiana and three-star Rickey Stewart are 2025 additions.