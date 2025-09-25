The UCLA Bruins football program decided to part ways with DeShaun Foster as head coach after the team started the season with a 0-3 record. While Tim Skipper steps in as the interim head coach, Athletic Director Martin Jarmond reportedly formed a committee of several members to assist in the search for the next coach for the Bruins.

UCLA will utilize a six-member committee that's headed by Jarmond to find Foster's eventual replacement, according to Tracy McDannald of Bruin Blitz on On3 Sports and Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The committee consists of individuals who have all graduated from UCLA. They each have a background in either making executive decisions, while one is a 10-year NFL pro.

The committee consists of UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond, founder and CEO of Wasserman, Casey Wasserman, ESPN basketball analyst and advisor of the Washington Commanders, Bob Myers, 10-year NFL pro Eric Kendricks, Commanders general manager Adam Peters, and UCLA Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Erin Adkins.

Head coaching hires typically don't happen until near the end of the football season. So, the Bruins' search committee is going to have a lot of time to evaluate which candidates they'd like to consider. It's too early in the process to know who UCLA is targeting, and we likely won't know until the 2025-26 regular campaign is concluded.

Until then, the program will continue playing out the remainder of the season with Skipper leading the way as the interim head coach. The Bruins are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, September 27, at 3:30 p.m. EST. UCLA aims to earn its first win of the season, while the Wildcats hope to advance to a 2-2 record.

We'll see how the program fairs this season, but UCLA certainly hopes for a brighter long-term future. Especially considering the Bruins play in the Big Ten Conference, which is one of the most competitive conferences in college football.