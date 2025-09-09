UNLV football secured a massive College Football Transfer Portal win with Alex Orji in the offseason. Now the Rebels will be without the Michigan transfer for the rest of the season.

The dual-threat quarterback sustained a hamstring injury that keep him out for all of 2025. Rebels reporter Dominic Lavole revealed the seriousness of Orji's ailment.

“Mullen says Orji has a Grade 3 LCL injury, and his hamstring tore off the bone,” Lavole said.

Orji earned action in the upset win over UCLA Saturday. And his final play was a designed quarterback keeper run. But the angle shows a UCLA defender colliding into the left quad of Orji — likely initially causing the tear.

Orji eventually watched his Rebels frustrate Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins — forcing fans to criticize the latter QB afterward.

Who UNLV has left with Michigan transfer Alex Orji out

Article Continues Below

Orji never earned starting duties in his Sin City arrival. UNLV and new head coach Dan Mullen envisioned rotational duties for Orji. The Rebels remain in strong shape outside of him.

Anthony Colandrea handled the bulk of the QB1 role inside Allegiant Stadium. Colandrea completed 15-of-21 passes for 203 yards and tossed three touchdowns — one for 17 and two stretching 21 yards.

Colandrea happens to be another new addition via the portal. He last suited up for the Virginia Cavaliers. The Saint Petersburg, Florida native officially transferred into the Mountain West Conference school on Dec. 22, 2024.

Depth remains in the QB room outside of Orji. Cameron Friel has hung around the roster. He became the MWC Freshman of the Year in 2021 but has settled for backup duties since then. He appeared in five games last season.

Mullen has two freshmen at QB too with Gael Ochoa and Sebastian Circo comprising the rest of the room. Ochoa took a redshirt season while the Fort Lauderdale native Circo became a Mullen signing — with the head coach tapping into his previous Florida connections.