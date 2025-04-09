The USC football team picked up a big commitment from four-star 2026 offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov on Wednesday. The Trojans are off to a hot start in the 2026 recruiting cycle as they currently have one of the best recruiting classes in the country. It's still early and there is a lot of time for that to change, but it's a great sign that head coach Lincoln Riley is having a lot of early success.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Vlad Dyakonov has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 275 OT from Folsom, CA chose the Trojans over Ole Miss, UCLA, & Washington.”

Vlad Dyakonov had a short and sweet message upon his commitment:

“All glory to God!🙏Fight on!!✌️” Dyakonov said.

Dyakonov is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #384 player in the 2026 class, the #35 OT and the #35 player in the state of California. He currently attends Folsom High School in Folsom, CA.

“Dyakonov is an intriguing offensive line prospect with a high ceiling,” Dyakonov's scouting report says. “He’s still relatively new to football but has made rapid progress in a short time. He has all the physical traits to play tackle at the college level with a prototype frame, length and athleticism. He put on a solid 15 pounds of muscle over the last year without losing any of his mobility, balance or coordination. He has always had a nice physical edge in his game, plays through the whistle and will routinely drive his man down the field before burying him in to the ground.”

The USC football team is getting a good one here as Dyakonov has NFL potential despite not having an eye-popping rating.

“He can get to the second level with ease and is equally adept as a run blocker as he is as a pass protector,” the scouting report continues. “Playing in a sophisticated offense at Folsom has been great for his development and should also help him acclimate to the college game quicker than most. When you look at his size, growth potential, toughness and mobility, Dyakonov definitely has an NFL upside to him and has the talent to play for any school in the country.”

Lincoln Riley had a good first year at USC, but things have been downhill since. He has to find a way to get things turned around, and recruiting success is a good place to start.