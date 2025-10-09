The 2025 USC football season has a chance to take a massive step forward against Michigan this weekend. The Wolverines have been playing well and are a well-rounded team thanks to their defense and running game, but the story around the Wolverines is Bryce Underwood. The high-profile freshman has a giant spotlight on him, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley applauded what he has done so far.

When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Lincoln Riley previewed the Trojans’ matchup with the Wolverines’ highly touted quarterback. He praised Underwood's physical tools and the significant steps he has already taken, just five games into his college career.

“He’s an excellent player,” Riley said. “You know, he’s obviously young, but he’s getting in some unique situations here for a young guy that will be good for his development. He certainly – I mean, you see his physical talent, ability to move, and arm strength. You know, he’s a big kid. So, yeah, he’s doing a good job.”

Michigan is 4-1 with Bryce Underwood under center. He has 1,003 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception with a 59.2% completion percentage. He also has 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

It's worth noting that Underwood's progression has been massive to watch. He struggled in his first road game against Oklahoma, but has played much better since then. Against the Sooners, Underwood threw for 142 yards and had a 37.5% completion percentage after going 9 for 24. Since then, he's completed 62.7% of his passes for 203.3 yards per game with two touchdowns and a pick, while rushing for 62.3 yards and all three of his scores on the ground.

Underwood represents a significant challenge for an improved USC defense. The Trojans allow 23 points per game and 359.4 yards per game.

“You know, talented guy that we’re going to have to corral and a guy that we need to put pressure on,” Riley said. “We need to make him execute, and that’s the name of the game for any quarterback at any level, especially in these big games.”

The big key will be how Bryce Underwood handles the pressure of playing across the country against the Trojans under the lights in the Coliseum. He has dealt with pressure well so far despite being a freshman.