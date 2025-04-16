The college football offseason is in full swing, with the transfer portal and spring football both generating plenty of buzz as fans wait for the season to roll around. After a disappointing 2024 season, Lincoln Riley and USC football are looking to get that tradition back in the cardinal and gold.

USC's offense was the most surprising part of its struggles last season. The Trojans fielded a semi-competent defense last year for the first time in years, but it couldn't recover from the loss of Caleb Williams on their way to a 7-6 season. Now, Riley is looking to revamp the offense and get out back to the top of college football, where he is used to having his attacks.

Unfortunately, the Trojans won't be at full strength on that side of the ball for the rest of the spring. USC is shutting down tight end Lake McRee for the rest of the spring, but there's no reason for fans to be concerned according to Ryan Kartje of the LA Times.

“USC tight end Lake McRee is being shut down for the rest of spring camp, Lincoln Riley said,” Kartje reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Doesn’t sound like there’s any serious injury. Just playing it safe.”

The fact that McRee isn't dealing with anything serious will be a sigh of relief for USC fans. The senior isn't the most explosive option in the USC passing game, but he is a security blanket for starting quarterback Jayden Maiava or whoever else ends up taking snaps for the Trojans under center.

McRee is entering his fifth season at USC. He has yet to have a true breakout season, but he is consistently in the game plan for Riley and company. Over the last two seasons, he has 50 catches for 507 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans.