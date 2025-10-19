Vanderbilt football got a big win on Saturday over LSU. The Commodores got another great performance from their quarterback Diego Pavia, who produced three total touchdowns. One was through the air, while two more came on the ground for Pavia.

At one point, Pavia struck the Heisman pose after a touchdown. That move excited Vanderbilt fans, who are overjoyed to see their team do well in the SEC this campaign.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea knows that Pavia is a special player.

“I didn’t see the pose, but yeah, I mean, I think he’s the best player in college football,” Lea said, per The Athletic. “That’s what I think. You can’t watch him play and not realize what a game-changer he is. There are a lot of good players. There’s only a handful, to me, who can take a game over. He’s one of those.”

Vanderbilt is going to be hosting College GameDay in Week 9, when they play Missouri. It will be the first time in nearly 20 years that College GameDay is visiting Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a 6-1 overall record on the year.

Vanderbilt hopes to win the SEC

Article Continues Below

Pavia is doing some amazing things for this Commodores team. He has taken a Vanderbilt team that was arguably the worst program in the SEC and put them on his back.

The quarterback's talent was on full display against LSU on Saturday. As an example, Pavia looked like he was about to take a sack on a play before he evaded pressure and completed a pass.

“In my world, there’s one person alive that can make that play,” Lea said. “And that’s Diego Pavia.”

Vanderbilt has six wins on the campaign. The squad's players expect much more.

“If we end the season with six wins,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence said, “we’re gonna be pissed.”

The Commodores are now 2-1 in the SEC following their victory over LSU. Vanderbilt's lone loss this season is to Alabama. Vanderbilt plays Missouri Saturday at 3:30 ET.