Vanderbilt had not started 6-0 since 1928, and will not this year after a loss in Week 6 to Alabama. Quarterback Diego Pavia said earlier this year that Vandebilt is a national title contender. Even after the loss, Pavia stands by the claims that the Dores can win the title.

“We've got every single goal that we want out in front of us. That's a national championship. Alabama has a loss. We have a loss. A lot of people in the SEC have a loss. We just gotta win out,” said Pavia after the loss to Alabama.

Pavia is correct that a lot of teams have a loss. The Alabama loss is not in conference play, as they are 4-1 on the season. Furthermore, four other teams in the conference remain undefeated. Ole Miss is 5-0 with a 3-0 record in conference play, while Texas A&M is 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. Further, both Missouri and Oklahoma are undefeated as well.

The Vanderbilt path to the playoffs

The easiest path to the playoffs is to win the SEC. The Vanderbilt schedule is not easy, but no schedule in the conference is. With Ole Miss already 3-0 in the conference and Texas A&M 2-0, one of them will need to lose at least once, and Vanderbilt does not face them. It will also most likely take Vanderbilt winning out, combined with losses from two of three teams: Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Winning out would give Vanderbilt wins over LSU, Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee, and potential tie breakers over Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Even without making the title game, winning out will likely get the Dores into the playoffs. The ESPN playoff predictor projects that Vanderbilt has a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs if the team wins out.

Pavia and the Dores deserve praise for what the team has done so far. Regardless, asking much more than a bowl game is a big request for this team. Vandy last won a conference title in 1923 in the SoCon. Further, the team has made just ten bowl games all-time, and has not played in a major bowl game since the 1974 Peach Bowl. Vanderbilt has been great, but Pavia is going to need some magic to win a title.