The Virginia Tech Hokies are 1-3 to kick off the 2025 college football season. Hokies interim head coach Philip Montgomery is settling into his new role after the program let go of Brent Pry. The change brought a lot of uncertainty to Virginia Tech's future, including the eventual replacement for Kyron Drones at quarterback. Wide receiver Tucker Holloway is not sticking around.

The veteran wideout has been with the Hokies since 2022. Holloway has put together three quiet seasons, missing time with injuries and failing to carve out a significant role. Pry's dismissal triggered the receiver to make a big decision on his future. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the graduate student is entering the transfer portal.

The NCAA changed the rules surrounding the portal, creating just one window. Holloway put his name in the mix months before the deadline, making him one of the first names on the market for other programs. His decision comes as the Hokies begin a transfer of power from Pry to Montgomery. As a player, he has a chance to look for a new home and a bigger role this spring.

Article Continues Below

Virginia Tech is enlisting help from Bruce Arians and others as it tries to find a permanent replacement at head coach. In the meantime, Montgomery is leading the team. Despite his experience with the program, his leadership has not translated into any tangible success. The Hokies started the season at 0-3 and kick off ACC play with a road game against the NC State Wolf Pack.

Holloway could be one of many Virginia Tech players to hit the portal this spring. Drones is a talented dual threat quarterback who could also find his way into the portal. Regardless of what happens, the Hokies' future could change significantly over the next few weeks. Holloway's decision hurts, but it may not be the only loss Virginia Tech's roster suffers this season.