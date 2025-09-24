Ohio State head coach Ryan Day compared Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray this week, calling him “lightning in a bottle” while breaking down film of the Huskies’ signal-caller.

For Day, Williams’ blend of quickness, elusiveness, and a strong arm makes him a rare threat, much like the 2019 NFL MVP. The Buckeyes know they’ll need a detailed plan to contain him when they travel to Husky Stadium for a top-10 clash that could shape the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.

On the other side, Washington head coach Jedd Fisch is doing everything he can to rally the Husky faithful. He urged fans to fill Husky Stadium to capacity and beyond for Saturday’s “Purple Reign” game against the defending national champions, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’re excited for what should be an amazing atmosphere here,” Fisch said. “Purple out. We’ll see how much purple we can fill. Whatever the capacity is, hopefully we’ll go over it. I probably just got in trouble. We want to pack that place. We want to have as many thousands and thousands of people as we can.”

Husky Stadium currently lists capacity at 70,138, but Washington has exceeded that mark nearly 100 times since the upper deck was added in 1987, including a record crowd of 76,125 against Army in 1995.

Fisch is banking on another overflow turnout to help his team take on a program that rarely flinches in front of massive crowds. Ohio State plays its home games in the Horseshoe, which seats over 102,000, so Fisch knows his players will need every ounce of noise and energy from Montlake.

The matchup also puts the spotlight squarely on Williams, who has already accounted for over 600 yards of offense through two games while completing nearly 70% of his passes.

His ability to scramble, extend plays, and throw accurately on the run has already earned praise from both Ryan Day and Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who also likened him to Murray.

Patricia noted Williams’ explosive first-step quickness and warned that even when defenders think they have him contained, he can escape and turn broken plays into big gains.

With the Huskies set to wear all purple and fans expected to join the “Purple Reign,” Saturday promises to be one of the most electric home games in recent memory.

For Fisch and Washington, the environment could be as critical as the playbook in their bid to knock off the No. 1 Buckeyes.