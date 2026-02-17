The Washington football offseason has been relatively quiet since the massive uproar that happened when Demond Williams tried to transfer from the Huskies, but ultimately decided to come back. Now, it appears that the Huskies are going to end up parting ways with offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty. No official news has been out yet, but the Huskies will look elsewhere on offense.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Huskies are parting ways with offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty after just one season. Dougherty has been with head coach Jedd Fisch for the last five seasons, starting at Arizona and then following him to Washington. He was Fisch's quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Brennan Carroll left for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was Dougherty’s second stint at UW after working on Steve Sarkisian’s Washington staff from 2009-12 as a passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Dougherty did not call plays for the Huskies, but was often the most notable assistant in the coaches' box above the field.

While Washington's offensive coordinator, Dougherty's offense was fourth in the Big Ten in points per game (34.1), fifth in total offense (422.6 yards), seventh in rushing yards per game (165.5 yards), and sixth in passing yards per game (244.5 yards).

Now, with Dougherty gone, it appears very likely that the Huskies will promote assistant quarterbacks coach and former first-round pick J.P. Losman to the full-time position. That move paid dividends for Fisch and the Huskies in 2025, when then-assistant offensive line coach Michael Switzer took over for Carroll in the full-time role.

As for the offensive coordinator opening, it wouldn't be a surprise if Fisch, who will almost certainly continue to call plays in his third year as head coach, looked internally first and foremost. Wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings seems to be the most logical fit to take over the position. Caleb Wilson could also slide into the wide receivers coaching spot, as the Huskies like him as an assistant.