Washington football received some expected news on embattled wide receiver Johntay Cook. The former Texas wideout transferred to the Huskies shortly after the 2024 season ended for the Longhorns. However, after just 48 hours, it was announced that Cook and Washington football had parted ways due to multiple violations of team rules. The sophomore was subsequently arrested twice in as many weeks for theft and marijuana possession. The embattled wideout was never going to return to head coach Jedd Fisch's program, and it now looks like he's gone for good.

According to Chris Hummer, a national college football and transfer portal writer for 247Sports, Cook has officially entered the transfer portal.

Jeff Fisch is looking to elevate Washington football back to familiar heights

It's a shame for the Huskies that things did not work out with Cook. The DeSoto, Texas native was the No. 38 overall player in the class of 2023 and has loads of potential. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be, as Washington looks to improve in its second year in the Big Ten conference. This proud program went through several changes last season. Former head coach Kalen DeBoer left Seattle for the Alabama head coach vacancy. The Huskies subsequently hired former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch for this opening.

Like his first season with the Wildcats, Fisch went through some unsurprising growing pains. The Huskies subsequently went 6-7 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. It was a middling season where both sides of the ball went through their respective struggles. In particular, against the top 25 opponents, Washington only put up more than 20 points once in a 49-21 loss against Oregon. The season was a transition year for a program that needs time to adjust to its new conference.

Overall, Fisch does deserve the benefit of the doubt. The Livingston, New Jersey native went 1-11 in his first year with Arizona and completely revived that program by his third year. The Wildcats finished the 2023 season as the No. 11 team in the country. Washington football has the No. 23-ranked recruiting class and is also bringing in several talented transfers. Even with a demanding schedule ahead of them, the Huskies look bound to have a more successful year two under Fisch than year one, giving the fanbase plenty of reasons to be optimistic.