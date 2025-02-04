This offseason has been a wild one for former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook. Cook entered the transfer portal after the regular season came to a close, and he did not participate in the College Football Playoff with the Longhorns. He ended up committing to Washington, but after less than 48 hours with the Huskies, Cook parted ways with the team. It is unclear what happened, but Cook's offseason took another shocking turn on Tuesday as he was arrested.

“According to inmate logs in Tarrant County, Texas, law enforcement booked Cook into the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth early on Tuesday morning,” a report from On3 says. “Those charges against him included a pair of misdemeanors with theft as well as interfering with public duties. They have yet to post an amount for his bond on those at this time.”

The outlook for Johntay Cook's college football career has dramatically changed over the course of the past two months. Cook was a five-star recruit in high school as he was one of the best wide receivers in the country, and he ended up committing to Texas. Cook has been with the Longhorns for the past two seasons, and while he hasn't put up any ridiculous numbers, his potential is clearly there.

As a freshman, Cook hauled in eight receptions for 136 yards and he did not find the end zone. He had a very similar season his sophomore year as he also had eight receptions, this time for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Johntay Cook was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal this winter as he was expected to be a star at the college level. After the Washington incident went down, there was some speculation regarding whether or not other big schools would want to take a chance on him. Now that he also added an arrest to his list of offseason incidents, it's going to be tough for him to find a new home.

Cook is still in the transfer portal, but it's hard to imagine any premier football schools taking a chance on him this offseason. Still, Cook still has a chance to turn his college career around if he can get back on the right track soon.