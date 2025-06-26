Wisconsin football is going through a lot. Recently, they dropped a lawsuit against the University of Miami on allegations of tampering. A lawsuit that received support from the Big Ten.

Now, they are suffering the tragic loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, former Wisconsin running back Nate White unexpectedly died at the age of 20, per Will Kennedy of The Des Moines Register. The native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, transferred from the Badgers to South Dakota State University in January.

According to the Brookings Police Department, White's roommate made an emergency call at 6:44 am to report he was unconscious in his bed.

“Efforts by Brookings Ambulance and police units to resuscitate White were unsuccessful,” their official press release stated. The cause of White's death is unknown, and the Brookings County coroner ordered an official autopsy.

Wisconsin offered a tribute to White on their X page. “Our thoughts are with Nate's family and team during this difficult time,” they posted. Badgers coach Luke Fickell released his statement.

“News of Nate White's Tragic Passing Has Been Sad and Difficult To Comprehend For All The Wisconsin Badger Football Family” he said. “We Remember Nate As A Friend And Teammate And We Stand In Support Of Nate's Family And Loved Ones.”

In addition, SDSU coach Dan Jackson put out his statement.

“Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White,”Jackson said. “Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season.”

Nate White's career at Wisconsin

White joined Wisconsin for the 2023 season. He came out of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, where he led his team to the 2022 State Championship.

Furthermore, White received AP second-team all-state honors. He rushed for 1, 345 yards and 26 touchdowns on 135 carries in 10 games. He was a four-star recruit by ESPN and three-star by 247 Sports.

White didn't see any action during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.