The Wisconsin football team has had a difficult season so far. Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards is dealing with an injury, and it appears he is not yet out of the woods. Edwards is considered very doubtful for the Iowa game Saturday, per On3.

Hunter Simmons is expected to get the start for Wisconsin. He is headed for his second career start, after playing against Michigan in the team's last game.

“Simmons was 18 of 29 for 177 yards vs. No. 20 Michigan last week,” Pete Nakos posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This year, Edwards has 113 passing yards. He last played in a game against Maryland on September 20. He finished that contest with just one completion.

Wisconsin football is 2-3 on the season. The Badgers have lost games to Michigan, Alabama and Maryland this year. The squad is also on a three-game losing streak.

Time is running out for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin

Wisconsin is led by Luke Fickell, who was seen as a slam-dunk hire when he joined the Badgers. Fickell had incredible success at Cincinnati, turning that program into a national power.

Things haven't worked out for him in Madison. He is in his third full season at Wisconsin, and is in danger of posting his second consecutive losing campaign. Fickell has a 8-12 Big Ten conference record.

The road ahead gets no easier for Fickell's team. Wisconsin has upcoming games with Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois and Indiana. The team's clash with Iowa could prove to be a major barometer on how the rest of the season goes for the Badgers.

“This is about a rivalry week, and this is what you love about college football,” Fickell said at his weekly press conference. “There’s no doubt that what happened last year is something that’s fresh in the minds of everybody on this team and a part of this program, and so we’ve got our work cut out for us in what we need to be able to do and learn from what happened last year. This is what makes college football great: your ability to have rivalry games, your ability to play in rivalry games, and then, to win rivalry games.”

Wisconsin and Iowa play Saturday at 7:00 ET. The Badgers are 0-2 in the Big Ten conference standings.