As Ole Miss football star Trinidad Chambliss had been dealing with the NCAA and their eligibility rules, the quarterback is now prepared to compete in the 2026 season. While the Ole Miss football quarterback got a key legal victory in order to return to the Rebels, he will now be under new head coach Pete Golding, different from Lane Kiffin for the majority of last season.

There was no doubt a ton of controversy surrounding Kiffin's exit from the Rebels, as he's now the head coach for the LSU Tigers, with Golding taking the reins at Ole Miss. Chambliss would be asked on Tuesday about the differences between Kiffin and Golding, with his answer likely to be taken as some shade since he says that the latter is “more of a team guy.”

“The personalities are a little different than our old coach and coach Golding. I’d say he’s more of a team guy. We really value his leadership, whatever he says. He shows you faster than I can tell you. He leads by his actions, and we really appreciate that,” Chambliss said, according to On3 Sports.

NEW: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss on the difference between Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin: “The personalities are a little different than our old coach and coach Golding. I’d say he’s more of a team guy. We really value his leadership, whatever he says. He shows you faster… pic.twitter.com/WxaJHwH5zx — On3 (@On3) March 31, 2026

Ole Miss football's Trinidad Chambliss looks to improve in 2026

Chambliss was one of many to rally around Golding as the head coach who stood by his players after Kiffin's exit, as the coach was the defensive coordinator for the Ole Miss football team before being elevated. However, no one can take away from the fact that Kiffin built up the Rebels to be a dangerous team in the SEC, especially on the offensive end.

At any rate, Chambliss looks to further improve after recording 3,937 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, as the Ole Miss football team finished with a 13-2 record, 7-1 in conference play. The Rebels would end up being eliminated by the University of Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, as the last few games would be coached by Goldin after Kiffin's aforementioned exit in the midst of their run.