Johns Hopkins looks to rebound from their opening loss as they visit Towson. It is time to continue our College Lacrosse odds series with a Towson-Johns Hopkins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Towson is looking to build off some positive movement from last year, and have their first winning season since 2019. Towson went 6-9 last year but had some quality games. They lost by just three to a ranked Saint Joseph's, and in overtime to a seventh-ranked Loyola Maryland. Towson was also close to both Richmond and Denver. They would close their season by upsetting Delaware, but in the first game of the CAA tournament, Delaware would get their revenge and beat Towson 11-8.

Meanwhile, it was a heartbreaking loss last time out for Johns Hopkins. With 7:14 left to go in the third period, Jacob Angelus scored his third goal of the game, putting Johns Hopkins up by four. The defensive units would hold strong for nearly a full period of play from there. With 8:08 left in the fourth, Denver scored to make it a three-goal game. They added another goal to make the lead two, but with just over four minutes left, it looked as if Jonathan Peshko put the game away as Hopkins led 12-9. Then, JJ Sillstrop scored three straight, including a goal with two seconds left to tie the game. It would be Sillstrop who would be the hero, scoring in overtime to send Johns Hopkins to their first loss of the year. Now Hopkins will host their neighbor, the two campuses are separated by under five miles.

Why Towson Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Towson offense was outside the Top 50 last year in terms of points per game. Towson scored just 11.93 goals per game last year, which was fifth in the CAA. They are also replacing Kyle Berkeley. Berkeley led the offense with 31 goals last year, and was second on the team in points with 47. Still, they do have parts to work with. Nick DeMaio is back, and he led the team last year with 50 points. He scored 29 times last year and added 21 assists. Meanwhile, Joaquin Villagomez is back as well. As a freshman, Villagomez scored 27 times and had ten assists.

Young players with experience returning to this roster is a theme. Mikey Weisshaar is back, and as a freshman, he scored 17 times, while also adding eight assists. Meanwhile, Ryan Schrier looks to improve on his Freshman campaign. He played in just nine games. He scored 15 times in those games while shooting well. Two out of every three shots hit the cage while he scored on over 40 percent of them.

Towson also returns a solid faceoff man. Matt Constantinides was good last year in the face-off circle. He won 207 of his 369 face-offs, sitting at 56.1 percent on the year. The biggest concern for Towson is on defense. Two of the three close defenders from last year graduated. Colby Barsz is back though, and he was tied for the team lead in turnovers. Further, Towson lost their primary goalie and is still trying to figure out the goalie situation. Luke Downs and Alex Kaufman both saw time last year and will be joined by redshirt freshman Matt Nilan.

Why Johns Hopkins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Johns Hopkins was a highly efficient offense last year and was in the top 30 in goals per game. They had a solid goal output in their first game. Jacob Angelus led the team last year with 44 assists, while also scoring 17 goals on the season. He started his 2024 campaign strong. Angeles took just three shots in the game, and all three found the net, plus he added three assists. Hunter Chauvette also had a huge game. Chauvette scored just seven times last year but scored three in their first game of the year. Still, Hopkins will be hoping to get a little more from Garrett Degnon. Dengon had 41 goals last year while also having five assists and was one of the best in shooting percentage. Last game, he scored once, but just one of his five shots was on target in the game.

Russell Melendez was very similar last year. Melendez had 37 goals and 16 assists on the season and was also highly accurate. Still, he scored just once in the game, with just one of his three shots being on target. In the faceoff game, Tyler Dunn did not take the bulk of the faceoffs with Logan Callahan healthy. Still, the combination needs to be better in this game. Dunn lost all three of his face-offs, while Callahan won just 12 of 23.

One of the biggest areas of concern going into the year was in goal. Chayse Irelan came in from Cornell, but he struggled some in his first game. He saved just 13 of 25 shots last time out, something that will need to be improved. Futher, the defense that was so solid last year, will need to improve. They allowed 46 total shots, with 25 of them being on target. They also forced just three turnovers and lost the ground ball battle to Denver.

Final Towson-Johns Hopkins Prediction & Pick

Johns Hopkins is coming off a brutal loss. They controlled much of the game with Denver but fell apart at the end. Denver made adjustments to their offense, something which Towson will be able to use. Still, Hopkins should be able to win this game with ease. The offense showed that they are quality, and facing a tough Denver defense, did well. Towson also has an unsettled goalie situation, which should allow Hopkins to build a lead. Hopkins should be able to put in 12 to 15 goals in this one. That may not be enough to cover the spread though. The Johns Hopkins defense limited Denver much of the game and should do so again against a young Towson team.

Final Towson-Johns Hopkins Prediction & Pick: Under 24 (-120)