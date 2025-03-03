In an era when schools constantly switch conferences, Clemson and Florida State are breaking the mold. Both universities will likely stay in the ACC after settling four lawsuits, via ESPN's Andrea Adelson, David Hale, and Pete Thamel.

“According to sources, the settlement includes two key objectives: establishing a new revenue-distribution model based on viewership and a change in the financial penalties for exiting the league's grant of rights before its conclusion in June 2036,” they wrote.

The new revenue-distribution strategy would ensure both schools' membership in the ACC for the foreseeable future, keeping the conference size at 17 football teams and 18 basketball. Notre Dame is an ACC basketball school but independent in the FBS.

The schools will vote on Tuesday. There must be a joint agreement between the ACC board of directors as well as the boards of both Florida State and Clemson, but a deal is expected to be reached.

“This new revenue-distribution model — or ‘brand initiative' — is based on a five-year rolling average of TV ratings, though some logistics of this formula remain tricky, including how to properly average games on the unrated ACC Network or other subscription channels,” the report continued. “The brand initiative will be funded through a split in the league's TV revenue, with 40% distributed evenly among the 14 longstanding members and 60% going toward the brand initiative and distributed based on TV ratings.”

Essentially, the schools that generate the best ratings will get more revenue, and there will be more incentives for programs that advance in the College Football Playoff or March Madness. The latter especially benefits the No. 11 Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC), as they're a No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology after making the Elite Eight last season, suggesting a promising short and long-term outlook.

Conversely, the Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) are outside the tournament field, and they're coming off one of their worst football seasons ever (2-10, 1-7). However, they nearly made the four-team CFP after going undefeated in 2023, so the program is capable of excellence.