UConn Athletics has been in talks to join the Big 12 conference, a move that would take place in 2026. However, conference commissioner Brett Yormark has announced that the Big 12 is pausing the expansion. Thus, UConn AD David Benedict released an elaborate statement in response to the news.

Below is a key excerpt from Benedict's release, via the UConn Athletics website:

“Undoubtedly, many of you have followed recent media reports about the Big 12's renewed interest in UConn as a conference member. It is always our objective to put UConn in the very best position for future success, so we did engage in exploratory dialogue with the Big 12. Ultimately, the Big 12 determined that it will pause on conversations about membership expansion.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Sports News
A general view of the Pac-12 logo at the Jon M. Huntsman Center before the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Texas State informs Sun Belt of plans to leave for Pac-12Josh Davis ·
The LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to win the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field
LSU secures 8th CWS title with win over Coastal CarolinaChristopher Hennessy ·
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall reacts after being ejected during the first inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field.
Jeff Passan calls out ‘absurd’ Coastal Carolina ejections in College World SeriesTroy Finnegan ·
LSU Tigers starting pitcher Kade Anderson (32) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field at the Men's College World Series.
LSU ace Kade Anderson accomplishes incredible 130-pitch feat in MCWSYasmin Edañol ·
College World Series stunning favorite between LSU, Coastal Carolina
College World Series stunning favorite between LSU, Coastal CarolinaChris Spiering ·
LSU Tigers first baseman Jared Jones (22) receives a Powerade Bath from catcher Edward Yamin IV (30) after hitting the game winning run against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field.
LSU books ticket to CWS championship series with walk-off win over ArkansasTroy Finnegan ·

“I encourage all who care deeply about the Huskies to pause and reflect. Certainly, it is flattering to be courted; it says a lot about UConn and what others think of us. Further, we have enjoyed tremendous success since our return to the BIG EAST in 2020, which has included 36 conference championships (across all conferences in which we are affiliated) and, of course, our back-to-back NCAA men's basketball titles.

“No matter our conference home, our mission has been, and will always be, to provide an exceptional academic and athletic experience to the outstanding young men and women who proudly wear the UConn uniform. It is our North Star, and we must never forget the shining principle which guides our everyday work.”

It appears the Huskies could stay in the Big East for the long term. It is unclear if UConn and the Big 12 will resume talks to join together. Brett Yorkmark stated the conference will “focus attention and resources to ushering in a new era of collegiate athletics,” per a release provided by Ross Delinger.

Regardless of what happens, UConn aims to continue being a premier athletic program, as empathized by David Benedict.