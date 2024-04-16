The 2024 Masters green jacket went to Scottie Scheffler after another impressive performance, even with a baby on the way. However, the Sunday finale of The Masters had plenty of headlines, including Ohio State amateur Neal Shipley pairing up with Tiger Woods, not to mention the end of Verne Lundquist's storied career.
Shipley went viral once he was asked a question about Tiger handing him a note, something that he quickly denied.
🚨📝 #NoteGate — A reporter said he saw Tiger Woods write something down & hand a note to Neal Shipley in the 8th fairway.
“No no, that didn’t happen”
However, Shipley addressed those conversations on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“This guy from Yahoo Sports, I don't know who he is…This guy from Yahoo Sports I've never met says that to me, and I look over at the moderator like ‘Who the hell is this guy?'…It just didn't happen. I was so confused that's why I was so shocked in the moment.”
What about that note from Tiger 😂😂
"This guy from Yahoo Sports asked that question and I was so confused..
That just didn't happen and nobody in the press room really knew who he was"
Neal Shipley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5i8KxKooS3
It was a bizarre sequence at the press conference, but Shipley once again denies anything like that happened and explains why he gave such an odd look during the question.
Nonetheless, Shipley's time playing at Augusta with Tiger Woods is something he will remember his whole life.
Neal Shipley touches on playing The Masters alongside Tiger Woods
For an amateur golfer, getting the chance to walk side by side with Tiger Woods at Augusta at The Masters is quite the opportunity. The Ohio State amateur elaborated on just how special that situation was during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“That was the fricking coolest day of my life…Can't beat that…That's probably once in a lifetime for me…Who knows when I'll be back in this situation to be playing with him…It was unbelievable to see that.”
"Playing with Tiger Woods was the coolest day of my life and you can't beat that..
It was unbelievable and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity" ~ Neal Shipley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ASssTmdy8V
Neal Shipley finished tied for 53rd at 12 over at The Masters, but he relished how special this moment was and how he will always remember it (h/t Mike Darnay of CBS News).
“You know, playing with Tiger, Sunday at the Masters, and the whole week, I think I'd have to win one of these things to kind of top this week,” Shipley said. “It's definitely been a dream week…This week is gonna be one of the best weeks of my life and something that I remember forever, especially being able to play with Tiger.”
Shipley has now become a nationally known name, given the fact he was able to play the final round of The Masters next to one of the greatest in the sport of golf.
When he returned home, he also got a warm welcome from the Ohio State golf team.
A proper welcome back from Augusta National for Neal Shipley
The @OhioStateMGOLF crew looks like they have a pretty good time pic.twitter.com/cbEvRi456m
Whether or not Neal Shipley ever makes it back to The Masters, this will be a moment he will cherish for the rest of his life, note or no note.